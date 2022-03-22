FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One piece of paper is everything Fayetteville police know about the disappearance of Devante Lawrence.

He was 24 years old at the time of his disappearance and seemed to vanish out of thin air.

April 13th, 2018, was the last day anyone saw Lawrence.

“People do not just vanish, but he did?” asked CBS 17’s Angela Taylor

“He did and that’s what we’re trying to figure out,” said a Fayetteville detective who asked us not to show his identity to protect current and future investigations.

His family describes Lawrence as laid back and easygoing. He came from a military family.

A normal guy, according to his family, who worked at the airport, Lawrence never got into trouble and put family first.

“And close with his mom?” Taylor asked the detective.

“Very close with his family. He was very tight with his mom. Talks to them daily and would hang out with his mom,” the detective said.

On April 13, Lawrence decided to see a movie, but did not have a driver’s license so his mother dropped him off around 1 p.m. at the Omni Cinemas on Sycamore Dairy Road.

That would be the last time anyone saw him again.

“He didn’t say anything to his mom or brother, but whenever mom goes to pick him up when the movie was supposed to be over, he didn’t come out with the rest of the crowd– just gone,” said the Fayetteville detective.

Taylor asked, “Just vanished?”

“Vanished. They have not heard anything from him since. No text messages. No updates on social media postings. Nothing. Gone,” he said.

His cellphone provided no help, security cameras around the building did not provide any clues either. Others attending the movie that night say they never saw him.

“Where did this guy go? How did he disappear? Somebody must know,” said Fayetteville police.

One page has everything police know about the disappearance four years ago. No one has called in any tips. No one ever came forward, but police hope that will change and the family will get the answers they need.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Devante Lawrence, you are asked to call Fayetteville police at (910) 483-Tips or by visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org.