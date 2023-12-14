FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The public is being asked to help locate a missing 16-year-old who’s been reported as a runaway to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Hailey Baughman was reported as a runaway on Dec. 8, two days after she was last seen at her home in Fayetteville on Midan Lane.

According to the sheriff’s office, Boughman’s described as a 5-foot, 3-inch tall white female. She has blue eyes with hair that has red and green coloring. She has piercings on her cheek, eyebrow and both upper and lower lips.

Hailey Baughman, 16, has been reported as a missing juvenile in Fayetteville. (Courtesy Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Her last known outfit consisted of black sweatpants, a black hoodie, black t-shirt and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about Baughman’s whereabouts is asked to call Youth Services Detective J. Parisi at 910-677-5505 or the after hours watch commander at 910-677-5432.

To remain anonymous, tipsters can also reach out to Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477 or by filling out an anonymous tip sheet online.