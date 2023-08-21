FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Concerns about the mistreatment of horses prompted the response of Cumberland County Animal Services.

County officials said they were involved in an investigation into evidence of mistreatment.

As a result, one adult and four juvenile horses were removed from a property in the 4800 block of Enniskillen Road in Fayetteville on Monday. The horses are currently being evaluated by an

equine veterinarian.

The county said an investigation into the situation is ongoing in conjunction with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Any future criminal charges would be handled by the Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information about the investigation will be released while the investigation is active.