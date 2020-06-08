Mom arrested after ‘disturbing’ video surfaces of child assault, Cumberland County officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A mom was arrested after a “disturbing” video surfaced of her assaulting her child, the Cumberland County Sheriff said Sunday.

The arrest came after “several citizens notified the sheriff’s office” about social media video of a woman “assaulting her child” while in a car, according to a tweet from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Samaria Teyonna Harris-Saunders, 19, was charged Sunday after an investigation, officials said.

Harris-Saunders was booked into the Cumberland County Jail. She was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond, officials said.

The exact charge against Harris-Saunders was not available Sunday night.

Her next court date is set for Aug. 8 in the Cumberland County Courthouse in courtroom 2B.

