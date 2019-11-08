Mom charged after 11-year-old brings gun to Fayetteville elementary school

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 41-year-old mom was charged Friday after their child brought a firearm to Elizabeth Cashwell Elementary School in Fayetteville, the sheriff’s office said.

Staff at the elementary school found the gun Friday in the student’s backpack and notified the school resource officer.

Tycola Harmon

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Tycola Harmon was charged with misdemeanor storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor.

The gun belongs to Harmon’s husband who is overseas.

“The firearm was left in a condition in which it could reasonably be discharged or a manner in which Harmon should have reasonably known her 11-year-old son could access the weapon,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Juvenile detectives with the sheriff’s office filed a secured custody order for the child.

The Department of Juvenile Justice has the case.

Harmon was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center for a bond hearing before a Magistrate.

Cumberland County Schools released a statement saying:

This morning, a student at Elizabeth Cashwell Elementary School brought a firearm to school. Other students reported the incident to school officials, who immediately contacted law enforcement and CCS’ Safety and Security Department. The firearm was collected without incident. School officials are handling this situation in accordance with Board policy and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they continue their investigation. Because of student privacy laws and the ongoing investigation, we are unable to share additional information at this time.” Cumberland County Schools’ Associate Superintendent of Communications & Community Engagement Lindsay Whitley

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

