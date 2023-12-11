FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County mother fears her missing son might be in trouble.

Tiana Melvin has been searching for her son, Evonte McNeill for 17 days — since the day after Thanksgiving.

“I know if he was able, he would be calling me,” Melvin said.

Melvin spent nearly three weeks posting signs in downtown Fayetteville, the last place she said her son was located.

“I can’t sleep. Because I don’t know. That hurts,” she said.

Melvin said her 25-year-old son called her after being discharged from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he was being treated for a mental health crisis. He told her he would catch a ride home, instead of waiting for her to pick him up.

Tiana Melvin (left) has been searching for her son Evonte McNeill (right) since the day after Thanksgiving.

Melvin said he called her and told her someone was following him. She urged him to go to the Fayetteville Police Department. Melvin said he told her that the lobby was closed.

“And he just disappeared. Like nobody knows which way he went or anything,” Melvin said.

She said her son has a mental illness, but things started to decline when her 16-year-old son was killed in a home invasion in 2021. Melvin said McNeill thought that whoever killed his brother may be following him.

“But we don’t know who that is. Because if we knew who that was, we wouldn’t be in this situation,” she said.

She and her son’s wife Kelly McNeill plan to look for him for as long as it takes.

“We just got to pray and be strong and ask God for a miracle. You know give us some kind of, give us something. Because we have nothing,” Melvin said while in tears.

McNeill has distinct tattoos on his upper body. He has a MOB tattoo on the front of his neck. The word KELLY is tattooed behind his right ear. On his left hand there is LONG LIVED GOLDIE, and on his right hand is LIFE GOES ON along with stars on his left forearm.

Officers said anyone with information about McNeill’s location should call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 850-4122.