Mom desperate for answers month after son killed in Spring Lake hit-and-run

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cumberland County mother is desperate to find the driver in a hit-and-run that killed her son 30 days ago.

Chris Cooley, 22, was walking home from work along Highway 87 in Spring Lake when he was hit and killed. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating, but hasn’t yet found the driver.

“I can’t have my son back, but you can give me peace,” said Shelee Murray.

She is begging for the person responsible to come forward.

“He was my best friend,” Murray said. “We were together all the time. We sang songs all the time.”

Murray remembers the rainy Nov. 30 night when her doorbell rang.

“The trooper there with the yellow vest, and that’s never good,” she said.

Murray, a mother to two, was told her son was killed in a hit-and-run.

“I have to relive that night over and over,” she said. “They took my son.”

It’s been a month and still no answers.

“It’s not fair and it’s not right for you to still be out there,” Murray said. “Take some responsibility for what you’ve done.”

Murray last saw her son a month ago when their family went out to eat in memory of her husband. It was the eight-year anniversary of losing him in Afghanistan.

Burray has a necklace and new tattoo in memory of Chris, who was her only son. He was in school to become a chef. His coworkers at Wing Co. held a benefit for his family.

“Everybody loved him,” Murray said. “He always did anything he could to uplift them. It makes me proud, but sad at the same time. We need more of that in the world.”

Troopers are looking for a white vehicle with major damage to the front end.

