FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Several Fayetteville families are scrambling to piece their lives back together after a suspected apartment arson early Monday morning.

Authorities have since ruled the blaze at The Summertime Apartments near South Reilly Road as an arson.

“We were woken up by this guy hollering ‘fire, fire, fire’,” Peggy Herring said.

Herring woke up inside her son’s burning apartment building, just after 5 a.m. on Monday.

“I couldn’t see anything. I tried to get my car keys. I couldn’t see them,” she said.

Herring was temporarily staying with her son on the second floor.

With fire at the front door of the apartment, Herring and her friend who were inside, jumped from a second-floor window to safety.

“It was another guy down there and he said ‘jump, jump!’ So, I kind of get on the window seal and hold the window seal and just let myself fall and he caught me by my legs. But we all went down. But he broke my fall real good,” Herring said.

Fayetteville Police said Allen McFadden, 31, is charged with first-degree arson in connection with the fire, that injured five people and displaced more than a dozen. The suspect is currently receiving medical treatment of some sort.

Police said they plan to arrest him after he is released.

“He’s not in his right mind. I mean they need to put him somewhere and get him some help. Never let him out again until his brains is cleared,” Herring said.

Meanwhile, families are left starting over from scratch. Herring said the fire caused her to lose everything she owns and now doesn’t have a home. But her son rushed to the fire from work to remind his mom what was really important.

“When he seen me he just grabbed me. He just held me. I’m like ‘oh my God I’m here.’ God has a plan for me. I’m not going nowhere yet,” Herring said.