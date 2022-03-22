FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A first-grade teacher in Fayetteville has been suspended with pay after being arrested in a drug bust.

Fayetteville police arrested 34-year-old Antonisha Chambers on Friday.

The E Melvin Honeycutt Elementary teacher was one of two people charged with trafficking 4 pounds of methamphetamine, according to police.

June Callender recently had her daughter removed from Chambers’ first-grade class.

“She had called my daughter dumb. She did not deny that she was saying those things. She said it was part of her culture,” Callender said.

Chambers is in the United States on a visa.

Callender said she complained to the principal and to the assistant superintendent about Chambers’ behavior. The concerned mom said nothing was ever done.

To hear the news about the arrest of Chamber isn’t surprising to her.

“To be honest I was happy because I felt like they were not taking her out of the classroom, therefore a higher power had to do it,” Callender said.

Cumberland County Schools sent CBS 17 this statement.

“District officials are aware that a CCS employee was arrested and charged yesterday based on allegations related to off-campus drug trafficking. The arrest did not take place on the school campus and students were not made aware of this situation. District officials learned about the arrest after the instructional day had ended and the employee had already left campus. We take this situation very seriously, and while these allegations are very disappointing, they do not overshadow the work that our employees do on a daily basis to help students succeed in the classroom and beyond. Prior to hiring employees, the district conducts extensive background checks and provides ethics training to employees once hired.”

Chambers started working at the school district back in August. She’s due back in court on April 7.