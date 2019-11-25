Mom seeks help after she says landlord won’t make repairs in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville mom turns to CBS 17 News after she says her landlord won’t fix problems in her rental home.

“I can’t even cook Thanksgiving, I barely want to cook in my own kitchen,” Tashe Cook said.

Cook says she’s been waiting since August for her mobile home to be repaired.

“I reached out to y’all because somebody has to hear this story about what me and my kids are going through.”

She showed us the problems throughout her home, which include water leaking from holes in the ceiling, exposed electrical outlets, and what she says is mold in her son’s bedroom.

Water has been leaking from the ceiling in her living room and kitchen since Hurricane Dorian, she says.

Cook says the landlord started repairs but never finished.

“He pulled out all kinda stuff right here, now when it rains it just pours into my house and I have to change my buckets, change my buckets, change my buckets,” Cook said.

The landlord, Julian Rudolph, didn’t want to talk on camera but through a phone call, he said he’s working to fix the issues.

He says Cook has only paid rent once since July.

Cook says she’s paid the other months, but not November because the repairs haven’t been getting done.

Rudolph says he hasn’t tried to evict the family for not paying rent because he’s been busy with repairs.

He says he didn’t find mold in the trailer, and he left the ceiling open so he can find where the leaks are.

Rudolph says he will continue fixing the trailer.

The family says they moved in after being homeless and needed a place quickly.

Cooks says they knew some repairs were needed when they moved in, but says she didn’t know it would get to this point.

