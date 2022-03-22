FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Every year, more than 10,000 people are reported missing in North Carolina — and there are dozens of cold murder cases as well.

Behind every case, there’s a grieving family hanging on to endless hope.

In a new CBS 17 series called, “Missing, Murdered Unsolved,” we’re taking a look at some of those cases through the eyes of the families and the lens of law enforcement.

One of those cases is that of Devante Lawrence from Fayetteville.

D.J. as everyone called him, went to the movies on April 13, 2018, and has not been seen since.

“It’s been really hard. In the beginning, it was very hard.” said Erica Lawrence, Devante’s mother.

The day her son went missing, she had dropped him off at the movie theatre in Fayetteville.

“He said ‘mom my movie should be over by the three’,” his mother said.

But when she came back a couple of hours later to pick him up, she said, there was “no sign of him, so I called his cellphone. He had his cellphone on him and it just kept going to voicemail.”

She waited in the parking lot for a couple of hours and checked inside and around the theatre.

When he didn’t come out, she called his brother and his friends. Everyone. Anyone. But there was nothing. D.J. had disappeared.

Still, Lawrence thought maybe he was with friends. He was after all an adult, 24 years old at the time.

But even still, his mother said, he wouldn’t stay gone that long without making contact.

“I knew that was not him, not to go that many hours,” she said.

Those hours turned days, which turned to weeks, which turned to months — and now years.

“All you can do is just hope and pray, and just believe that… I just try to hope and pray that he is OK and continue to keep looking for him.”

For Lawrence, every day is a search and a ride on the worst emotional rollercoaster.

“If I see certain people, certain young men that look like him, it’s like a trigger moment for me,” she said.

Although her son has disappeared, to a great extent she is the one who is lost. Emotionally and physically, she can’t move.

“I feel like if I leave, I’m leaving him. Cause I want that closure for him and for myself. So I feel like I can’t leave. I can’t leave until I know where he is or what happened to him. I haven’t found that peace to be able to just walk away,” she said through tears.