Mom whose son died in hit-and-run plans remembrance walk in Harnett County

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A grieving Harnett County mom is hoping to help make her neighborhood safer for pedestrians.

Chris Cooley was hit and killed while walking home from work six months ago along N.C. 87 in Spring Lake.

The person who hit him drove away from the scene has not been identified.

Cooley’s mom is organizing a walk in his honor Saturday.

She’s hoping to raise awareness for distracted driving, the importance of wearing reflective gear while walking, and she wants a sidewalk built near that area.

“If I can save one more parent from living the hell that I have, his death won’t be in vain,” said Shelee Murray, who is planning the walk.

The event, Walking for Cooley, starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday on Melody Lane in Spring Lake.

