ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) – A modular home plant in Moore County reopens after a fire caused it to close for months.

A massive fire destroyed the modular home plant on Christmas Eve of 2022. It forced nearly 200 employees out of work in the Town of Robbins. A hit to the rural Moore County community that depends on the economic engine.

“We had a little over 180 people at one time, and right now we’re down to about half of that or less,” Jimmy Holmes, Vice President of Holmes Building Systems said.

Holmes said it took a lot of planning, patience, and six months of rebuilding to get to this point.

“Our driving force was to get our people back to work,” he said.

“We refurbished a building that survived, and we moved all out operation into a smaller building,” Holmes said.

The factory restarted production over the summer with a smaller staff, producing more than 40 new homes in the last few months.

“We expect to be back in full operation depending on the market,” Holmes said.