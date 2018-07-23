Moore County EMS worker dies while leading training for fire department Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tommy McNeill in a photo from Joe Mancos/Facebook. [ + - ] Video

Moore County Emergency Medical Services Maj. Tommy McNeill was working with the Vander Fire Department when he had a health crisis, said Joe Mancos, who co-owned an EMS training business with McNeill.

"Tommy was my best friend and we traveled and taught rescue classes together," Mancos said. "He was the best."

McNeill was teaching the crews in Cumberland County on wilderness search and rescue, said Mancos.

The pair owned Mancos and McNeill Inc., which provides fire rescue and EMS training to responders.

"It is with (the) deepest sadness that Moore County EMS announces the passing of EMS Major Tommy McNeill," a post on the Moore County Public Safety Facebook page said. "Please keep his family and work family in your thoughts and prayers."

McNeill was called "a professional, a selfless servant, a teammate and a brother," on the Moore County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

McNeill previously worked at Alamance County EMS and was a former paramedic with Randolph County EMS, according to his Facebook profile.

Mancos said officials believe McNeill suffered a heart problem, but an autopsy will take place Monday.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete, according to Moore County Public Safety.