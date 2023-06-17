FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A moped driver is dead after they were hit by several cars in Fayetteville early Saturday morning, officials told a CBS 17 at the scene.

At about 3 a.m., they said they were called to a crash involving a moped on I-295 about a half mile from exit 23 toward Murchison Road.

When they arrived, they said the moped driver was hit by at least three cars.

No word on what caused the crash or if anyone will be charged.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.