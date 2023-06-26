FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More new bike lanes are coming to Fayetteville, as the city works to become more pedestrian friendly.

There will be 3.5 miles worth of bike lanes installed on four Fayetteville neighborhood streets. The new bike lane proposal includes McRae Street, Coventry Road, McGilvary Street, and Winslow Street.

This is part of Fayetteville’s comprehensive plan to improve walking and biking in the city. In 2017, the website Walk Score ranked Fayetteville as the least walkable city in America.

According to Fayetteville Police there were three pedestrians killed so far this year.

“We need enough room to ride our bikes. Even the kids with it being a regular school zone and all that,” said Michelle Hales, a Fayetteville resident.

The city plans to use $800,000 from a recently passed infrastructure bond for the new bike lanes. Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin said this is the first step to making the city more pedestrian friendly.

“I would think in the next three to five years you’ll see a more completed and connected community,” Mayor Colvin said.