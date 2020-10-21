More than 200 Fort Bragg soldiers displaced due to mold inside barracks

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Right now 203 Fort Bragg soldiers remain displaced from their barracks after living conditions there were deemed unsafe due to problems with mold, air quality, and the HVAC systems.

Soldiers with the 1st Special Forces Command had to immediately move out Oct. 10.

The issues first came to light after an anonymous complaint in September.

Officials say about 34 soldiers remain in hotels outside of Fort Bragg, waiting for additional living space to open up on post.

Problems with military housing have been getting the attention of top Army officials in recent years.

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy visited Fort Bragg last month, touting their commitment to improving conditions.

“As an institution we got lazy, and the wake-up call happened about two years ago,” McCarthy said. “We still have a lot of work to go, but it’s encouraging to see all the work that’s being done.”

Fort Bragg Public Works employees are making emergency repairs, with the goal of moving soldiers back into the two barracks by December.

Officials say displaced soldiers have not reported any health problems in connection with the living conditions at the barracks.

The Army plans to invest about $9 billion over the next 10 years to improve living conditions at sub-standard barracks.

Fort Bragg did not provide any on camera opportunities, but we were emailed a statement from the 1st Special Forces Command:

“Our Soldiers are our most valuable asset, and it is our responsibility to protect their health and welfare,” said Maj. Gen. John Brennan, commander of 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne). “On Saturday, 10 Oct. in coordination with Fort Bragg Garrison leaders and Directorate of Public Works, we took action to temporarily move approximately 200 Soldiers into alternate lodging so DPW could address issues with the HVAC systems and mold in two of our barracks. This issue has the full attention of our entire command team, and we are continuing to work with DPW to resolve these issues as soon as possible.”