More than 600 Cumberland County residents 75+ receive COVID-19 vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – So far this week, more than 600 people age 75 and older have received a COVID-19 vaccine in Cumberland County.

Hundreds of additional doses will be available tomorrow morning at two clinics in the county.

The Cumberland County Health Department is offering its first public COVID-19 vaccine clinic for anyone 75 and older.

There will be 300 doses available on a first come, first served basis.

It’s at the Crown Expo Center, located at 1960 Coliseum Dr. in Fayetteville, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be drive-through and walk-in options.

Vaccinations will also continue Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center.

This is also a first come, first served clinic for anyone 75 and older.

Both clinic organizers expect to have long lines.

As vaccinations continue at Fort Bragg, Womack Army Medical Center is working on getting another COVID-19 vaccine approved in order to reach more populations.

They’re looking for 500 military members, retirees and beneficiaries to enroll in the Novavax Phase 3 clinical trial happening now.

“The more vaccine candidates that we have that are approved, the more likely we are going to end the pandemic sooner,” Dr. Bruce McClenathan said. “It’s exciting to be a part of the solution to a problem that has really turned the world upside down.”

The health department will offer more vaccine clinics next Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.