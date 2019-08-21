More than 900 book bags donated to homeless children in Cumberland County

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Cumberland County Register of Deeds

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s always important to start children off on the right foot as they head back to school. Sometimes that starts with a new book bag.

And while everyone isn’t fortunate enough to get a new one, some leaders in Fayetteville are making sure they’re standing in the gap and helping the youth in need.

Approximately 950 book bags filled with school supplies were donated to homeless children across Cumberland County.

Register of Deeds Lee Warren presented 650 book bags to Cumberland County Schools and the Fayetteville Police Department as part of the annual school supply drive conducted by his office. The Salvation Army received 100 bags and the American Red Cross will distribute 200 bags to families who have experienced a disaster, according to a news release.

“You can count on the citizens of Cumberland County and the City of Fayetteville any time there is a need,” Warren said. “It never surprises me that when there is a need, the people of this community we call home step up to the plate and we want to thank the community for their kindness and generosity.”

Warren presented the Register of Deeds “Certificate of Good Deed” posthumously to Ronald W. Jahn. Jahn’s wife Aleesa and daughter Melissa Harrelson accepted the award. Jahn donated to the book bag effort every year and left behind supplies for this year’s campaign.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar

Don't Miss