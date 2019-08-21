More than 900 book bags donated to homeless children in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s always important to start children off on the right foot as they head back to school. Sometimes that starts with a new book bag.

And while everyone isn’t fortunate enough to get a new one, some leaders in Fayetteville are making sure they’re standing in the gap and helping the youth in need.

Approximately 950 book bags filled with school supplies were donated to homeless children across Cumberland County.

Register of Deeds Lee Warren presented 650 book bags to Cumberland County Schools and the Fayetteville Police Department as part of the annual school supply drive conducted by his office. The Salvation Army received 100 bags and the American Red Cross will distribute 200 bags to families who have experienced a disaster, according to a news release.

“You can count on the citizens of Cumberland County and the City of Fayetteville any time there is a need,” Warren said. “It never surprises me that when there is a need, the people of this community we call home step up to the plate and we want to thank the community for their kindness and generosity.”

Warren presented the Register of Deeds “Certificate of Good Deed” posthumously to Ronald W. Jahn. Jahn’s wife Aleesa and daughter Melissa Harrelson accepted the award. Jahn donated to the book bag effort every year and left behind supplies for this year’s campaign.

