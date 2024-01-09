Note: The accompanying video explains how Crime Stoppers pays for anonymous tips on crime

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after deputies found him with more than 1,600 pills with fentanyl during a traffic stop, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

On Monday, deputies said they pulled over a blue Dodge Charger on I-95.

Deputies believed that narcotics were in the vehicle and requested a K-9 handler to respond to the traffic stop.

Canine Colt performed a free air sniff of the vehicle and alerted deputies to the odor of narcotics, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and seized 1,632 pills.

They said the pills tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Pills seized in traffic stop (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said they arrested 41-year-old Abu-Bakr Abdur Rahman, of Fayetteville.

He is charged with:

Trafficking opiates by possession

Trafficking opiates by transport

Trafficking opiates by manufacture

Manufacturing a Schedule I controlled substance

Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances

Rahman was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center where he is being held under a $550,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at (910) 677-5525 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app