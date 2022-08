FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An early morning shooting in Fayetteville was confirmed by a nearby hotel employee.

The shooting took place in the parking lot that joins the Red Roof Inn and Holiday Inn Express at 1902 Cedar Creek Road.

Law enforcement units had cleared the scene as of 4:30 a.m., according to a witness.

No injuries have been reported at this time in connection with the shooting. This is a developing story.