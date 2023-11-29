FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A retired Cumberland County Sheriff has died, according to current Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright.

Morris Bedsole, who served as sheriff from 1987 to 1994, “passed away peacefully, surrounded by family” on Monday, Wright said.

An obituary in the Fayetteville Observer said Bedsole passed away from natural causes in San Marcos, CA, where he had been living.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office website, Bedsole was appointed to the office in 1987 after the death of Sheriff Ottis Jones. Bedsole was the chairman of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners at the time of his appointment. He had served on the board since 1980.

After serving out the remainder of Jones’ term, Bedsole was elected to be sheriff. He did not seek re-election after his term finished in 1994.

In addition to his service as a county commissioner and sheriff, Bedsole was known in the community as a business owner. According to his obituary, he was the owner of Bedsole’s Pig-N-Chicken and Bedsole’s Lakeside Dining.

Following retirement, Bedsole and his wife Donna split their time between Fayetteville and Hendersonville in North Carolina, Surfside Beach in South Carolina and San Marcos in California, his obituary said.

Memorial services for Bedsole are scheduled for Dec. 8 at Southview Baptist Church in Hope Mills.