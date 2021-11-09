Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased 41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Fayetteville below:

#10. 6843 Towbridge Rd, Fayetteville ($824,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,500 square feet; $149 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 1709 Royal Gorge Rd, Fayetteville ($905,000)

– 2 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 2,847 square feet; $317 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 128 Great Oaks Dr, Fayetteville ($949,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 5,500 square feet; $172 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 1028 Wild Pine Dr, Fayetteville ($995,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,500 square feet; $180 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 120 Great Oaks Dr, Fayetteville ($999,900)

– 5 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 7,500 square feet; $133 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 4001 Trista Ln, Fayetteville ($999,999)

– 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 7,500 square feet; $133 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 175 Ellerslie Dr, Fayetteville ($1,150,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 6,500 square feet; $176 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 4625 Weaverhall Dr, Fayetteville ($1,300,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 4,750 square feet; $273 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 1127 Offshore Dr, Fayetteville ($1,325,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 6,500 square feet; $203 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 460 Willow Bend Ln, Fayetteville ($1,595,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 8,500 square feet; $187 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)