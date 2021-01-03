Mom and baby reported missing in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville authorities are requesting help form the public to locate a missing woman and her infant son.

Police say 28-year-old Sheila Rae Moore was last seen walking along the 900 block of Glen Reilly Drive around 8 a.m. Saturday with her 1-year-old son, Damon Henry McPhail.

Moore is described as a 28-year-old female, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with blue eyes and blue hair.

Damon McPhail is described as a 1-year-old male, three feet tall, 35 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sheila Rae Moore and Damon Henry McPhail are asked to contact 911 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).