HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people initially reported laying in the grass behind an apartment building in Hope Mills on Wednesday morning have been confirmed dead and were identified as a mother and son.

Police have identified the victims as 48-year-old Julie Camacho Smith and 25-year-old Desmond Miles Brewington, a mother and son.

According to Hope Mills Police, officers responded around 7 a.m. to Hackberry Drive where they discovered the two individuals who appeared to be homicide victims.

Hope Mills Police are requesting assistance from the public with the homicide investigation and are particularly interested in any information regarding suspicious activity between 8:30 and 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

The Hope Mills Police Department and the North Carolina SBI are conducting the investigation along with the assistance of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

This is a developing story.