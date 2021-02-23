Motorcycle driver dies in crash in Fayetteville; road closed for investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A deadly motorcycle crash closed a road in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to a motorcycle crash in the area of Morganton Road near Evanston Street at 9:38 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle, who was not identified, died at the scene, police said.

Morganton Road at Evanston Street is closed while officers investigate the crash. Drivers should avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer C. Lewis at 910-818-1872 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

