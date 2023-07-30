FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a wreck with a car Sunday night in Fayetteville, police said.

The wreck was reported just after 8:40 p.m. along the 300 block of Cedar Creek Road, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

The motorcyclist was transported by EMS crews to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist was receiving treatment late Sunday night.

Photos from police at the scene showed heavy damage to the side of a car and the motorcycle lying in the road beside the sedan.

Photo from Fayetteville Police Dept.

All lanes of travel are closed on Cedar Creek Road from Sapona Road to Neal Street. It is unknown when the road will reopen. Inbound traffic on Cedar Creek Road is being diverted onto Neal Street and outbound traffic on Cedar Creek Road is being diverted onto Sapona Road, police said.

Officials said anyone who has information about the wreck should call Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).