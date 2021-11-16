Motorcyclist dies after colliding with parked cars, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist died after crashing into parked cars at an apartment complex in Fayetteville Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported at 5:15 p.m. at the parking lot of apartments at the intersection of Mayodan and Tatum drives, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The incident happened when a man on a motorcycle “collided with parked vehicles,” the news release said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but later died, police said.

The man’s identity will not be released until his relatives are contacted.

The area where the crash happened is west of South Reilly Road and south of Morganton Road. Fayetteville police are at the scene Tuesday night to learn what caused the wreck.

Anyone with information regarding this crash investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).