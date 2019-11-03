Motorcyclist dies after crash in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist died after a crash in Fayetteville Saturday evening, police said.

The incident was reported just before 6:45 p.m. along the All American Expressway near Cliffdale Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The wreck happened as the motorcyclist was heading south along the All American Expressway when he “lost control of the motorcycle,” the news release said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died.

The name of the motorcyclist will not be released by police until his relatives are contacted.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, police said.

Two of three southbound lanes of the All American Expressway were closed as of 8:30 p.m.

