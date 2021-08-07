Motorcyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have closed a road after a motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday night.

The incident was reported just before 9:10 p.m. on Cliffdale Road near Lansdowne Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed a motorcycle collided with a vehicle,” the news release said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The name of the motorcyclist will be released after relatives are first contacted, police said.

Cliffdale Road is currently closed between Lynhurst Drive and Waters Edge Drive.

Anyone with information regarding this crash investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).