Motorcyclist dies following crash in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a car Wednesday.

Police say around 7:56 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Hope Mills Road for a crash.

Police say a motorcyclist and a vehicle got into a crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

