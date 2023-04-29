FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist has died after a crash Friday night on Raeford Road, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

At about 9:03 p.m., officers said they were called to the 2800 block of Raeford Road near Ravenhill Drive in reference to a crash involving a motorcycle.

When they arrived, they said they found the motorcyclist on the roadway.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to the police department.

Police said they identified the motorcyclist as 52-year-old Edgar Thomas, of Fayetteville.

According to the police department’s traffic unit, Thomas was driving a 2007 Kawasaki ZX1400 motorcycle on Raeford Road when a 1997 Oldsmobile Bravada turned into the parking lot of a business.

They said the motorcycle collided with the SUV.

Investigators said speed appears to be a factor, but did not say which vehicle was believed to be speeding.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

They plan to release additional information as it becomes available.

