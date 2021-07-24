Motorcyclist dies, teen critically injured in 4-vehicle crash in Fayetteville

The scene of the deadly crash in Fayetteville Saturday. Photo courtesy: Erick Martinez

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist died and a teen was critically injured in a four-vehicle crash in Fayetteville Saturday afternoon, police said.

The crash was reported just before 1:50 p.m. on Hope Mills Road near Poplar Drive in front of Sherwood Park Elementary School, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The wreck involved a Suzuki motorcycle, a Ford Escape SUV, a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV and a Hyundai Accent sedan, the news release said.

During the crash, a Ford Escape rolled over and collided with the Hyundai and then crashed into a tree, police said.

All three people in the Ford were taken to hospitals. A 14-year-old who was in the Ford was taken flown to WakeMed in Raleigh with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Monterio Thomas Rosando, 30, who was on the motorcycle, was ejected and died at the scene, police said.

Fayetteville police are investigating the wreck.

Anyone with information about the crash investigation is asked to contact Fayetteville Officer C. Lewis at (910) 818-1872 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).