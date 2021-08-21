Motorcyclist killed after striking train tracks in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike in a single-rider accident after he struck train tracks along Stoney Point Road at Strickland Bridge Road Saturday morning.

At approximately 8:22 a.m. the Fayetteville Police Department was called to the location and closed the area to investigate.

The department found the rider, whose identification has not yet been released, and pronounced him dead on scene, police said.

Stoney Point Road remains closed at Strickland Bridge Road while members of the traffic unit continue investigating.