Fayetteville police and fire in the 5400 block of Yadkin Road after a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday night. Photo courtesy: Fayetteville Police Dept.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle collision Wednesday as an active-duty soldier.

Cooper Wolfgram, 22, of Fort Bragg, died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

The wreck happened around 7:35 p.m. when Wolfgram was driving a 2023 Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle south in the 5400 block of Yadkin Road when he struck the front of a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was turning left out of a parking lot, police said.

Speed does appear to be a factor, according to police.