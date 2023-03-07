FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision Monday night.

Luis Pizarro, 34, of Fayetteville, was found by officers in the roadway of South Reilly Road around 7:15 p.m.

The preliminary investigation has indicated Pizarro was traveling southbound on South Reilly Road on his motorcycle at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic, police said. He collided with a Nissan Rogue which was also going southbound.

Pizarro was thrown from his motorcycle and then struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on the road.

He was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Nissan was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for minor injuries.