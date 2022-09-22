FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist who drove 125 mph and led Fayetteville police on a chase was killed Thursday after striking a car and being thrown off the vehicle, authorities say.

Police say officers attempted to stop the motorcycle going roughly 125 mph in a 45 mph zone at around 10:30 a.m. on Cliffdale Road, but abandoned the pursuit for safety reasons after the motorcyclist began traveling even faster.

Roughly half an hour later, police said the speeding motorcyclist struck the front of a car as it pulled out of a neighborhood onto North Reilly Road. Authorities say the person was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fayetteville Police Department said it would not publicly identify the motorcyclist before family members were notified.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The department’s traffic unit is investigating the crash.