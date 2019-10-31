Power restored to 40,000 in Fayetteville after outage threatened Halloween festivities

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are encouraging people to cease trick-or-treating because of power outages affecting much of the city.

“Please be careful as you make your way home as the power outage continues,” police said in a tweet.

Police said the majority of the city — and especially the eastern parts — is being affected by a power outage. The Fayetteville Public Works Commission is working to determine what caused the outages.

Fayetteville officials said 40,000 customers lost power but that it was restored around 7 p.m.

The outage was the result of a Duke Energy line that feeds into the PWC system, officials said.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

