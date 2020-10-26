Multi-million dollar sports complex could be coming to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– Plans for a multi-million dollar new sports complex in Fayetteville could be one step closer to reality.

During the Fayetteville City Council meeting on Monday, members will be voting on a partnership with Fort Bragg to build the complex.

The complex would be built on 90 acres of undeveloped property near I-295 and McArthur Road.

Fort Bragg owns the property and would be leasing it to the City at no charge.

Mayor Mitch Colvin says this partnership would save the city millions of dollars because they wouldn’t have to pay for the land.

“We think that’s a great opportunity for us not to have to spend and purchase 90 acres of land that the government is stepping up saying you can utilize ours,’ Colvin said.

Mayor Colvin says the city would spend up to four and a half million dollars to build baseball and softball fields, plus other amenities.

If approved, the plan is to have it finished within two years.

“It’s right in the center of the city near 295 and it’s close to Fort Bragg and I think it will be an excellent tourist attraction,” Colvin said.

Not everyone agrees on the location.

Councilwoman Shakeyla Ingram says people living east of the river are being forgotten about under the McArthur Road plan.

She wants the city-owned property near I-95 and Fields Road to be developed instead.

The City is considering other options for developing that area.

Monday night, the council is also voting on an agreement with Methodist University to use Jordan Soccer Complex.

“I think it’s good for the city, definitely a lot of people use this park,” said Fayetteville resident Jamel Kirklin.

Under this plan, the city would invest more than $1 million in improvements including adding lights so night tournaments can happen.

“Being a military town, folks like to be active and so it will give folks more outlets to go out and be active and do things,” Kirklin said.

City council meets Monday night at 7.