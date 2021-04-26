Multiple animals killed in Fayetteville pet shop fire, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An unknown number of animals died in a fire at a Fayetteville pet shop on Sunday evening, according to fire officials there.

Fayetteville Fire Department crews responded to the Aqua-Rama Pet Center at 7:40 p.m. in reference to a report of smoke coming from the roof of the store in the 4900-block of Bragg Boulevard, officials said.

Aqua-Rama Pet Center fire (Photo: Colton West/CBS 17)

According to the fire department, the first crews arrived on the scene to see smoke coming from the roof and the fire was then upgraded to a working fire. Shortly after crews arrived, the fire then broke through the roof and one firefighting team had to declare an emergency because of a ceiling collapse, fire officials said. That crew was able to get out of the store without any injuries.

The fire took more than two hours to extinguish.

A Fayetteville fire official confirmed Monday morning that multiple animals died but said it’s not known at this point how many.

Only the pet shop suffered damage. The surrounding buildings were all open as of Monday morning.

An investigation into the fire is still underway and the cause has not been determined at this time.