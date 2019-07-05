Multiple houses taped off as Fayetteville police respond to shooting

Breaking News
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police responded to a shooting Thursday night in the Loch Lomond subdivision.

Police said the call came in just after 8 p.m. along the 7300 block of Ryan Street. They found one victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital, police said.

A few other houses nearby were taped off, too. Police said the calls were related.

No further information was available.

