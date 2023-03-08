FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Fayetteville, according to the American Red Cross.

This happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1000 block of Winward Cove.

Firefighters said it took them 20 minutes to get the fire under control, and it impacted 12 units.

Currently, the Red Cross said it is assisting nine people who have been impacted by the fire.

According to firefighters, improperly discarded smoking materials on a balcony started the fire. No one was injured in the fire.

Volunteers will continue to reach out to residents who were impacted by the fire, officials said.

If you need assistance, the Red Cross says to call 1-800-Red Cross.