Multiple roads closed in Fayetteville following semi-truck crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple roads are closed in Fayetteville Saturday morning after a semi-truck crashed into a utility pole, police said.

At 6:34 a.m., officers responded to the crash on Bragg Boulevard at Stamper Road in Fayetteville.

The crash caused damage to the utility pole and power lines. Power outages remain throughout the area.

The outbound lanes of Bragg Boulevard are closed, as well as all of Stamper Road, while repairs are being made. Motorists are asked to find alternative routes.