Multiple roads closed in Fayetteville following semi-truck crash

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple roads are closed in Fayetteville Saturday morning after a semi-truck crashed into a utility pole, police said.

At 6:34 a.m., officers responded to the crash on Bragg Boulevard at Stamper Road in Fayetteville.

The crash caused damage to the utility pole and power lines. Power outages remain throughout the area.

The outbound lanes of Bragg Boulevard are closed, as well as all of Stamper Road, while repairs are being made. Motorists are asked to find alternative routes. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar