FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman has been charged in connection with the death of a toddler in January.

Fayetteville police said Friday that 28-year-old Tiana Johnson is charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse five months after the 1-year-old child was found dead in a home.

Police spokeswoman Alexandria Pecia said Johnson and the child were related but did not specify their exact relationship. The child, who was not publicly identified, was found January 22 in a home in the 700 block of Blue Street. Police say Johnson lives in that same city block.

At the time, police said they responded after 7 a.m. that day to a report of an unresponsive baby, and a CBS 17 crew reported that it took place in the area of Mount Sinai Homes.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures before EMS crews pronounced the child dead at the scene.

Police say Johnson is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.