National Airborne Day recognized at Fort Bragg

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — National Airborne Day celebrations continued in Fayetteville Saturday at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum.

It’s the 79th anniversary of the first military parachute jump.

Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division demonstrated their skills in front of excited kids and adults.

Soldier Patrick Buzzard brought his family along for the events.

“I feel Fayetteville has a pretty good idea about the 82nd Airborne Division and its heritage but nationwide our story isn’t told quite as well,” Buzzard said. “We are America’s quick response force we can be anywhere in the world in 18 hours. There are soldiers ready all the time.”

Renee Buzzard looked at the events differently.

“It’s really fun and you get to see a lot of cool things see a lot of cool people and it’s just awesome,” she said.

The military’s first parachute jump was Aug 16, 1940.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now