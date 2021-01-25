Navy SEAL sentenced in Fort Bragg Green Beret’s death

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – A U.S. Navy SEAL has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret while the men served together in Africa.

The Navy says Tony DeDolph received the sentence Saturday from a jury of fellow servicemember at a Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia.

He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter earlier this month.

DeDolph had placed Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar into a chokehold to try to make him temporarily lose consciousness during what the SEAL said was a prank.

But Melgar, a Fort Bragg soldier, died of strangulation.

DeDolph is one of four service members to be charged in the Melgar’s 2017 death in the African country of Mali.