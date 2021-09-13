NC-87 shut down in Cumberland County after tanker truck flips in crash, spills fuel; 3 injured

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of North Carolina Highway 87 was shut down Monday morning after a tanker truck flipped in a crash and spilled fuel, Cumberland County officials said.

According to officials, the north and southbound lanes of the highway are closed between Doc Bennet and Sandhill roads due to the crash, which involved a tanker truck and a passenger car.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the corner of Tom Starling Road and N.C. Highway 87, county officials said. Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries but information on the severity of those injuries has not been released.

Approximately 9,000 gallons of fuel were spilled in the aftermath of the wreck.

Gray’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department Station 24 was the initial responder and established the Incident Command Post on site. Cumberland County Emergency Management, Vander, and Cotton Volunteer Fire Departments also responded to the scene to assist. The City of Fayetteville Fire Department Hazardous Material Team is also on-site to handle the fuel spill, according to officials.

Details about how the crash happened have not been released. It’s not clear at this time if any charges will be filed.