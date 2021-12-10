NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A federal jury found a Fayetteville AT&T worker guilty Friday after he faked cellphone accounts to get high-end phones worth nearly $90,000 that were then resold on the black market, officials say.

Alejandro Garlynn Williams, 40, was found guilty of conspiracy, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft, according to a news release from the office of United States Attorney Michael F. Easley Jr.

One North Carolina victim had personal info used so criminals could get nine iPhone devices, valued at over $8,500, in that person’s name, Easley said in the release.

Williams started working at the Fayetteville AT&T store in March 2016, where part of his job was activating customer accounts and selling cellphones, officials said.

About 18 months later Williams met Anthony Jamison, of Hamlet, who has already pleaded guilty in the case.

“Between Oct. 2017 and Jan. 2018, Williams and Jamison conspired to establish AT&T cellular accounts with the stolen personal identifying information of unwitting victims in North Carolina and South Carolina for the purpose of obtaining thousands of dollars worth of high-end cell phones for resale on the black market,” the news release said.

During the trial, it was learned that Jamison would send the customer info to Williams through text messages.

Later, Jamison would get various people to act as the fake customers at the store to obtain the phones so that surveillance cameras would see a “customer” in the store.

At the store, Williams sold the phones under financing plans that required little or no initial payments from the fake customer.

But, real people learned they were personally liable for the cellphones without their knowledge.

“Many victims only learned of the scheme when they discovered AT&T bills addressed to them in the mail,” the news release said.

Assistant United States Attorney Adam F. Hulbig prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.