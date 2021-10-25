NC deputies seek DNA, dental records from missing woman’s family after body discovered

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW/WNCN) — Robeson County deputies are investigating after a body was found Monday in the same area crews have been searching for a missing woman, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The body was found during a missing person search operation in the area of Tom M Road near N.C. 710 between Rowland and Pembroke, Wilkins said.

The body was found about 300 to 400 yards up the road, Wilkins said.

Wilkins said they are unable to identify the body or determine what gender it is at this time. He said they’re in contact with the family of Jessica Lawrence, who vanished last month.

“Investigators have obtained sources of DNA of Jessica Lawrence for comparison. Investigators have also spoken with family members about obtaining Lawrence’s dental records,” a news release said.

The discovery of a body is the same area deputies have been searching for Lawrence, who works in Fayetteville and was last seen Sept. 26.

Records received over the weekend led deputies to search the area, Wilkins said.

Lawrence, 42, of St. Pauls, was not reported missing until Oct. 12. She was heading on a trip to Pembroke with her boyfriend before she vanished.