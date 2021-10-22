NC deputies obtaining video as searches continue in woman’s ‘suspicious disappearance’

Jessica Lawrence and a North Carolina State Highway Patrol helicopter during a search this week. Photos from Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office said Friday searches have continued this week in the “suspicious” case of a missing woman who works at a medical center in Fayetteville.

Jessica Lawrence, 42, of St. Pauls, vanished after she left Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville on Sept. 26, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

A friend said she stopped by her home and disappeared after planning to make a trip that night to Pembroke with her boyfriend, Michael Brayboy, who has since been arrested on a charge of failing to report a change of address by a sex offender.

Lawrence was not reported missing until Oct. 12.

After specific searches Monday involving more than 50 officers, deputies said Friday that they have been searching since then for Lawrence.

“Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the North Carolina Search and Rescue Team are continuing to conduct area searches throughout the county,” deputies said in a statement Friday.

The statement Friday again called the case a “suspicious disappearance.”

Also, deputies said they are “are actively conducting interviews and obtaining surveillance footage from businesses and residences.”

Deputies found Bradboy driving Lawrence’s Jeep Grand Cherokee in Red Springs on Oct. 13, weeks after she was last seen.

Brayboy was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $1.5 million secured bond.

Court records show Bradboy is a convicted sex offender and spent more than 20 years in prison for rape.

​Anyone with information about Lawrence’s disappearance is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.